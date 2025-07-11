Hot, muggy and stormy pattern ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday morning started with a lot of fog and very mild temperatures!
As the fog dissipates Friday afternoon, showers and storms will move into its place.
Dense fog and muggy conditions are still present. The worst of the visibility is in the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley.
The fog is so thick Friday morning that the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which expires at 9 a.m. Be sure to plan extra time into your commute to account for any visibility issues.
After the fog burns off, showers and storms will be on deck for later. The upper-level track will bring more moisture into the area, and any showers or storms that form this afternoon will bring heavy rainfall
Any storms that do form will be short-lived and very isolated. This is a true summertime forecast today with these garden variety storms!
A Stationary front to our south will be the focus of the weekend as it oscillates through the Mid-Atlantic and brings isolated storms today and tomorrow, but widespread precipitation on Monday.
High temperatures for the next week will be in the 80s and 90s, with consistent chances for showers and thunderstorms, your typical summertime forecast.