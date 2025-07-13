Spotty Sunday Storms

Roanoke, VA – The unsettled pattern we’ve been stuck in continues for the next few days.

rain

There’s a chance we could see some showers and storms develop later in the afternoon and evening today, particularly to the east of I-81. The mountains will help influence rising air that could very well create some thunderstorms around the region. Any storm that develops could consist of some heavy rain and damaging winds.

Thunderstorm development continues throughout the week, varying in coverage each day

That pattern continues into next week, with hit or miss showers and storms each day.

High temperatures hover around the 90 degree mark throughout this week with no real relief from the humidity.