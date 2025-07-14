Summer pattern continues as afternoon storms return

ROANOKE, Va. – The risk for flash flooding is elevated for the day as periods of heavy rainfall are possible yet again.

Today

Areal Flood Watches are in place for most of Southside and Lynchburg from 2 p.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday.

Today

Here is a look at futurecast at 4 p.m. Isolated showers and storms begin to develop around 2 p.m.

4pm

By 6 p.m., a better coverage of showers and storms is likely. A few strong to severe storms are possible.

6pm

The severe risk is a level 1/5. Isolated strong to severe storms become possible Monday afternoon primarily for areas along and southeast of I-81.

Today

Monday’s high temperatures get into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

High Temperatures

This setup is potent for excessive and heavy rainfall. Weak winds at the upper levels are not pushing storms over and moving them much as they develop. This is bringing heavy pockets of local rain.

Upper Levels

