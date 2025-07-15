Flooding threat remains as more showers and storms develop

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning is starting off on the mild side with temperatures staying in the 70s for a couple of hours. Any patchy fog burns off as partly to mostly cloudy skies develop.
Tuesday’s temperatures climb into the 80s across the region.
The risk for flash flooding remains elevated, as many have seen impressive rainfall totals over the past week or so. Some heavy pockets of rain are possible again Tuesday afternoon.
Isolated showers and storms begin to pop around the middle of the day.
By 3 p.m., a couple of strong storms are possible that will bring heavy localized rainfall.
These continue into the evening and will be hit or miss.
A reminder that an areal flood watch is in place until midnight for areas east of US 220.
We are continuing to track the unsettled pattern for the rest of the week as a front stalls out nearby later in the week. This means showers and storms each and every afternoon.
Here is an update on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center now gives a 40% chance of tropical development over the next 2-7 days for an area of low pressure that will move into the Gulf.
