Flooding threat remains as more showers and storms develop

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning is starting off on the mild side with temperatures staying in the 70s for a couple of hours. Any patchy fog burns off as partly to mostly cloudy skies develop.

Today

Tuesday’s temperatures climb into the 80s across the region.

Forecast

The risk for flash flooding remains elevated, as many have seen impressive rainfall totals over the past week or so. Some heavy pockets of rain are possible again Tuesday afternoon.

Today

Isolated showers and storms begin to pop around the middle of the day.

12pm Today

By 3 p.m., a couple of strong storms are possible that will bring heavy localized rainfall.

3pm Today

These continue into the evening and will be hit or miss.

A reminder that an areal flood watch is in place until midnight for areas east of US 220.

6pm Today

We are continuing to track the unsettled pattern for the rest of the week as a front stalls out nearby later in the week. This means showers and storms each and every afternoon.

Rest of the week

Here is an update on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center now gives a 40% chance of tropical development over the next 2-7 days for an area of low pressure that will move into the Gulf.

Next 7 days

To stay up to date on all things weather download our weather app.