A Classic Muggy Summer Night Ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been another muggy and stormy day today, and your 10 to 10 forecast is no different. Overnight tonight our low temperatures will stay in the lower 70s because of the amount of humidity in the atmosphere.

However, there is light at the end of a very muggy and stormy tunnel! Our long range precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows average rainfall amounts are projected from July 24th - 30th!

While we will dry things out eventually, it will not be this week. Widely scattered showers and storms are on deck for tomorrow, beginning around 12 PM. Because of the slow moving storms, we will once again have a flash flood risk tomorrow.

Our active pattern holds through next Wednesday, with highs this week in the 80s and 90s.