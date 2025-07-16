More chances for showers and storms as moisture continues to flow into the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday morning is kicking off a bit cloudy and sticky. As temperatures warm, skies eventually turn partly cloudy.

Today

Wednesday afternoon will feature near-average temperatures as a lot of the region gets into the upper 80s and low 90s.

High Temperatures

We have seen flooding potential day after day for a few weeks now. Why?

The atmosphere can hold a certain amount of water vapor (moisture). Condensation and eventually precipitation form once the limit of water vapor is reached (think of a wet towel being rung out).

As more moisture funnels into the region, the process is prolonged, bringing higher rainfall potential and totals.

Explainer

On Wednesday, the flood risk is highest for areas along and north of 460. This includes the Highlands and northern parts of the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg.

Today

Very isolated showers are likely Wednesday afternoon around the 4 p.m. hour.

4pm Today

The early evening will offer a more scattered chance of rain for those along and north of the I-64 corridor.

7pm Today

Showers and storms continue into the night, but settle down the later it gets.

9pm Today

To stay up to date on all things weather download our weather app.