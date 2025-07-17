Flash Flood Threat Continues Across Southwest and Central Virginia: What to Expect Next

ROANOKE, Va. – With a very humid atmosphere and slow-moving upper-level winds, any storm that has developed the past few days has been a soaker. This pattern will continue into the next few days as well.

Flash Flood Risk Today (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The flash flooding risk for both tonight and tomorrow puts the entire viewing area in a slight risk. Stay weather aware tonight and tomorrow!

Flash Flood Risk Tomorrow (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We are locked into this stormy and very rainy pattern for a little while longer. By 11 AM tomorrow, widely scattered showers and storms will pop up and continue to be fueled by the hot and humid air mass throughout the afternoon and evening.

Futurecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This large amount of moisture is in part because of the two different weather makers that we are between. A center of low pressure brings the moisture from the Gulf, while a center of high pressure brings in coastal moisture.

This means that any storm that develops, taps into this muggy environment, and is capable of producing heavy rainfall,

Overall Setup Today (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The daily shower and storm pattern lasts through the first half of next week, but by next Thursday, we will see these storms turn much more isolated! Stay weather aware as we walk through these next couple of days with a continued flash flooding risk!