Tropical moisture funneling into the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday morning is starting out cloudy with warm and muggy conditions. Rain chances remain low until we get to the afternoon.

Today

Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday thanks to warm air continuing to move into the region. While skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, there will be intervals of sunshine!

Today

The constant flow of moisture into the region is keeping the area at risk for flooding.

Elevated

There is also the risk of severe weather in the region, as a level 1/5 threat is in place. Isolated strong to severe storms are likely for some Thursday afternoon.

Today

Here is a look at 3 p.m. where an emphasis on storm coverage will be south and east of I-81.

3pm Today

By the evening and into the night, the threat for showers and storms flips to areas along and north of I-81.

9pm Today

So far, the month of July has brought some impressive rainfall to some localities in Southwest Virginia. Lynchburg has seen three times the amount they usually see through the middle of July.

Thus Far

