Calm weather as clear skies take over

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a nice day as mostly clear skies build in with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity.

Next Several Days

Partly cloudy skies are out and about to start off our Wednesday but mostly sunny skies take over.

This Morning

Temperatures will be near average on Wednesday afternoon as we get another break from the big-time heat.

Around The Area

The next few days look excellent for Floydfest! A few showers and storms are possible this upcoming weekend, but most spots should remain dry.

Daily Planner

Heat and humidity make a return by Friday afternoon as winds shift and become southerly. This, paired with a front stalling to our north, will bring the chance for isolated showers and storms.

This Weekend

The 90s make a return as the heat index will be even higher for six of the next seven days.

A look at the next week

To stay up to date on all things weather download our weather app.