Scorching heat returns soon

Tonight and rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Fair skies are on tap most of the night, with a little more cloud cover and/or fog moving in later tonight. We may begin Thursday with some cloud cover but we will quickly turn mostly sunny. And while a rogue shower cannot be ruled out, the vast majority of us will be dry. A couple more PM t-showers will be possible on Friday, but once again, most of us will be dry. We will close out the work week under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be on the uptick, climbing to near 90 on Thursday, with the middle 90s returning on Friday. The humidity will slowly be increasing as well.

Weekend forecast

Both Saturday and Sunday will be hazy, hot, and humid. The big weather story this weekend: the heat. Temperatures both days will reach the middle 90s. But with high humidity around, it will feel even hotter than that. A few PM t-showers will be possible on Saturday with hit-or-miss PM showers/storms possible on Sunday. The coverage area of the rain/storms does not look too big, but Sunday may a bit wetter than Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week

It will remain hot and humid early next week, with highs topping out between 90-95 degrees. But again, it will feel hotter than that because of the muggies sticking around. Most of us will be dry on Monday, but pop-up PM t-showers will again be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.



