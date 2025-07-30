An unstable pattern settles in for the rest of the week

Short term forecast...changes are on the way!

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight will see any lingering t-showers end with some fog forming after midnight. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the lower 70s.

A cold front will impact the area on Thursday and Friday bringing a higher chance for scattered showers and storms. The wettest times each day will be the afternoon and evening hours. And a few storms may pack a punch with heavy rain, thunder/lightning, gusty winds, and maybe a little hail. Temperatures will stay warm on Thursday, reaching near 90 but we will fall into the middle 80s on Friday.

Behind this cold front, nice changes are coming to the forecast for the weekend.

Looking to the weekend and beyond

Cooler, less humid air arrives just in time for the weekend. That does not necessarily mean we will be completely dry...a couple showers are still possible in the mountains on Saturday. But most of us will be dry to start the weekend. And the clouds will be a bit stubborn at times...we’ll call it partly sunny on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and very pleasant. So, Sunday will be the brighter of the two weekend days. Temperatures both days though will top out in the upper 70s with much lower humidity around. Enjoy the weekend!

We will warm a bit next week, climbing into 80s...the low-to-mid 80s to be exact. So, it will still feel pretty good outside! Monday is dry under more sun than clouds. A few more clouds will stream in on Tuesday and Wednesday. A stray shower or two is possible on Tuesday, with a slightly better chance for a few t-showers on Wednesday.





