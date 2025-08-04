What is a Cold Air Wedge?

We have been experiencing fall-like conditions, characterized by lower temperatures and humidity. It has been a welcome break after the late July heat wave.

The graphic below illustrates our current setup. We have been stuck a cold air wedge. A cold air wedge is what happens when cold, dense air moves in from the northwest. The cold air is dense enough that it becomes trapped against the Appalachian Mountains and forms a “wedge.” The wedge stays in place until another weather-maker comes along to erode it.

This wedge is why our high temperatures are stuck in the 70s until Friday! The cold air wedge will erode this weekend, and temperatures will consistently warm up next week.