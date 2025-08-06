Another day of scattered showers and cool air

ROANOKE, Va. – Scattered rain showers are pushing across the region Wednesday morning and are making for another soggy start for some, especially for Lynchburg and Southside.

This Morning

Heavy pockets of rain are expected to push in periodically on Wednesday and could lead to isolated instances of localized flooding.

Today

Here is a look at 10 a.m. A lot of the heavier rain tries to stay east.

10am This Morning

Scattered rain showers continue to push into the area, with some seeing impressive rainfall totals.

2pm This Afternoon

As a result of cloud cover and cool air rushing into the region, temperatures will stay in the low 70s Wednesday!

High Temperatures

Danville City Schools are back in session Wednesday! Here is a look at your afternoon school bus forecast. Rain gear will likely be needed.

Danville PM

Once the rain clears out Wednesday evening, smoke from Canadian wildfires grazes the region. The moisture in the air will likely soak a lot of this up, but areas like the Highlands that don’t see much rain during the day will likely see/smell hazy and smoky conditions later Wednesday night.

Later Tonight

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.