Still unsettled at times on Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – The evening t-showers will taper off with more fog forming after midnight. It will be another warm and muggy night.

Some days dry, some days wetter...with a temperature roller coaster on the horizon

Thursday will be another warm and humid day with highs in the middle 80s. Just like on Wednesday, Thursday will see more hit-or-miss t-showers developing from around lunchtime on. Once again, the best chance for these widely scattered showers and storms will be in the mountains. If you are dry on Thursday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

A few showers are still possible on Friday, but the coverage area looks smaller. We will again be partly to mostly cloudy to end the work week with highs near 80...so cooler air will filter in late week.

Temperatures may climb again though this weekend, reaching the low-to-mid 80s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny, with more sun early in the day and more clouds later on. Passing showers and/or storms will form each day, with the highest chance for rain this weekend lying in the afternoon and evening hours. Also, Sunday may be a tad wetter than Saturday. But we are not talking washouts here.

Cooler, less humid air will move in next week. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s on Monday but will fall into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast early next week. A couple showers may move in during the middle of next week, but right now the rain chances look pretty low.

Hurricane Erin and an active tropics outlook

Hurricane Erin continues to churn in the Atlantic, and while it isn’t forecast to make landfall in the United States, the storm is bringing dangerous surf to the East Coast. The outer bands of Erin are expected to bring increased cloudiness to Southwest and Central Virginia, especially through Thursday. The Outer Banks will deal with some rain, wind, high waves, strong rip currents, and a storm surge. So, although the center will stay well offshore, impacts will certainly be felt along Cape Hatteras.

The tropics remain active with two other weather systems being tracked over the next week—one with about a 60% chance of development, and another at 40%. These systems aren’t expected to impact daily life in the region for now, but it’s always good to keep an eye on the forecast just in case.

Enjoy the coming relief from the heat