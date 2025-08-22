Weekend Forecast - More rain on the way

ROANOKE, Va. – Light rain showers will be sprinkled about Southwest Virginia for the next couple of hours, with mostly cloudy skies sticking around.

Keeping Cloudy

Afternoon high temperatures get into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Keeping on the mild side, as temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler than average.

Today

A few showers and storms are possible around the middle of the day, with most localities staying dry.

12pm Today

A couple more showers continue to develop as we get into the mid-afternoon. Scattered coverage is possible for the NRV, Highlands, and Lynchburg area.

3pm Today

This weekend will bring more showers and storms to the region, with the chance for isolated flooding to occur. Temperatures will keep on the mild side with highs in the low/mid 80s.

This Weekend

Sunday afternoon will feature a front pushing into the area. This will bring scattered to widespread showers and storms.

This Weekend

Because of all the moisture still floating around the mid-Atlantic, and not much wind to push it out, there will be plenty of water vapor for the atmosphere to work with both Saturday and Sunday. Heavy pockets of rain will form and could pose a flash flooding threat.

Saturday

The areas we are continuing to monitor are those along the Highlands, Roanoke Valley, and New River Valley, where impressive rains occurred earlier this week.

Sunday

After the rain pushes through on Sunday, our temperatures will cool off significantly, and conditions will dry out nicely.

Next Week

The Climate Prediction Center indicates a big cool down for the rest of the month and into the first few days of September. For you fall lovers, the next 7-10 days will be perfect for you!

Trending Cooler

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.