Plummeting Temps this Week

Roanoke, VA – Saturday Evening Update

It has been a mostly settled weather day across Central and Southwest Virginia! However, we have had a few clouds to contend with. Right now, the active rainfall is in the far southwestern portions of the state and into the Highlands Zone.

Radar Current as of 6:35PM (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The risk for flash flooding is also contained to these areas. Be sure to stay weather aware this evening!

Flash Flood Risk (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

While today and tonight has not brought a lot of rainfall to the region, this will change on Sunday. The total amount of rain accumulation is projected to range anywhere from a quarter of an inch to 2 inches.

Projected Rainfall (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After a cold front passes through, we will get a taste of fall weather next week! High temperatures will fall below average into the lower 70s with lows in the lower 50s!

7-Day (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Saturday Morning Update

For those of you who like fall- I have phenomenal news.

We’ll have temperatures plummet into the 70s next week, with significantly less humid conditions as well.

However, we have some rainfall to get through first this weekend.

6 pm

Rain chances today will largely be limited to the New River Valley and the Highlands, before increasing to the entirety of the viewing area tomorrow. The most widespread time we will see rainfall will be after about noon. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but nothing severe.

1 pm sunday

sunday 6 pm

Temperatures for the weekend max out in the low 80s, which is warm, but still below average. Once a cold front passes through Sunday, we’ll experience a significant cooldown later in the week. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70s throughout the week.

mild today

After this weekend, we’ll have sunny skies throughout! It’ll be a phenomenal week to get outside.