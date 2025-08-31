Cool Spell Continues

Roanoke, VA – If you’re enjoying the cool temperatures, it appears they’ll be here for the long term.

cooler than average

We’ll be in the mid 70s for the foreseeable future, as more cool air flows into the region. Lows continue within the 50s.

There’s the chance for an isolated shower and storm in the New River Valley today, but the risk is not significant.

More widespread rain arrives as a cold front passes Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will likely be a washout, with the chance for a few storms as well.

After Friday, clear skies and cool temperatures prevail!