Thunderstorm potential Thursday afternoon

We’ve started seeing some warmer, moist air move into the region from the south, giving us the ingredients for a few showers and storms on Thursday.

5 pm friday

A cold front is expected to pass through the area over the course of the day today, serving as the primary driver of storm development. We can reasonably expect showers and storms to start up around 1 p.m. and continue until about 8 p.m. We clear up overnight tonight and give way to sunny skies on Friday.

Rainfall likely

The next chance of rain comes in on Saturday in the mid-afternoon and wraps up around 7 p.m. Those going to the Virginia Tech game might want to bring a poncho.

After Saturday, we will clear up for the foreseeable future with plenty of sunshine.

80s

Temperatures get much warmer on Friday, up into the mid to upper 80s within our area. Similar conditions follow Saturday, before we cool down next week into the low to mid 70s.