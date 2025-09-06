Showers, Storms, and Heat To Begin The Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. –

ROANOKE, Va. – Partly cloudy skies are out this morning with isolated showers pushing into the New River Valley. Conditions will be mostly dry for a lot of the region for the next several hours.

Forecast

Forecast high temperatures will be on the warmer side again today. The mid to upper 80s return this afternoon with a few spots around Southside likely getting into the low 90s...

High Temperatures

The overall setup for the day is bringing another front into the region. Showers and storms develop hour by hour.

Today

The potential for severe weather is highest east of the Blue Ridge and along the Piedmont. The main weather threats for the day are gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and small hail.

Today

Here is a look at 12:00pm. Isolated storms begin to develop just east of the Blue Ridge. Some of these will pack a punch and be on the strong to severe side.

12pm Today

By 2:00pm, a line of showers and storms begins to develop. This is when the wind threat will increase for areas like Lynchburg and Southside.

2pm Today

Showers and storms begin to fan out and will be scattered to widespread through the early evening hours.

Once we reach sunset, the activity begins to taper off.

Conditions gradually improve for the Virginia Tech game later tonight. A few rain showers are possible, but the stronger storms will have pushed off east.

5pm Today

A few light showers last into the early parts of Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies sticking around.

Tonight

If you are planning on heading to D.C. for the Commanders game this Sunday, the weather will be very cooperative. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with clouds clearing through the game.

Giants at Commanders

