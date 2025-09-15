Needed rainfall arrives

We’ve been abnormally dry as of late, but relief is on the way.

70s and 80s

Rainfall arrives around sunset Monday night and continues to increase in coverage early in the morning on Tuesday. We’ll have more isolated showers in the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

1 am

Temperatures will plummet due to the arriving coastal low, with highs in the 60s for Tuesday. We’ll warm up into the 70s on Wednesday before the 80s return Thursday and Friday.

roller coaster week

Chances have increased for another tropical system to develop in the Atlantic, with an 80% chance of formation over the next seven days. This storm would be Gabrielle if it forms.