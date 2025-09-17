Morning showers give way to partly cloudy skies later on

ROANOKE, Va. – It is a mild and cloudy start to Wednesday morning as scattered showers are moving across Southside and Lynchburg. Isolated rain showers are possible for the rest of the morning.

Forecast

High temperatures will be slightly warmer on Wednesday afternoon as most return to the mid and upper 70s.

Today

Rain chances fall off toward the late morning and early afternoon, with a lot of the coverage remaining east.

1pm today

Once we get into the mid-afternoon and evening, there will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain developing along the Blue Ridge and sprinkled about the Piedmont.

4pm today

As we head into the back half of the week and into the weekend, warmer air will be moving in. This comes as a result of the jet stream pushing north, allowing warm air to move into the region.

This Weekend

Tropical Depression 7 has formed. Maximum sustained winds are at 35mph. Strengthening into a Tropical Storm is expected later in the day (39mph+).

Track & Intensity

Once this system reaches tropical storm status, it will receive a name. The next name on the list is Gabrielle.

2025 Season

