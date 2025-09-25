A soggy start to the day as storms develop later

ROANOKE, Va. – The setup for the day is prompting moisture to be lifted into the region. This will bring scattered showers and storms for most of the day.

For the day

A couple of storms could be on the strong to severe side. The greatest risk for the day is gusty winds.

Today

Here is a look at 10 a.m. Thursday, when more rain pushes into the region.

10am Today

Between 2 and 5 p.m. is when strong to severe storms could develop. These push east through the afternoon.

3pm Today

Forecast high temperatures will be between the mid-70s and mid-80s, thanks to mostly cloudy skies.

High Temperatures

As we go into the weekend, rain continues. A couple of upper-level areas of low pressure will move across the region and repeatedly prompt showers and storms.

This Weekend

The tropics have become very active this week. Tropical Storm Humberto formed on Wednesday and is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of this weekend, and will trend closer to the East Coast.

Another area is being monitored as it moves over the Bahamas this weekend. This system could pose a threat to parts of the East Coast next week.

Next 7 Days

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.