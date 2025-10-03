A beautiful weekend is ahead!

Weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Both Saturday and Sunday look GREAT to spend some time outside. Both days will be mainly sunny and both days will be dry. We may start out Saturday morning with some patchy fog, but it won’t last very long. Temperatures will above average as well, climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week

We’ll begin the next work week dry although we may tap into more clouds on Monday. It will stay quite warm with highs near 80 degrees. A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday, impacting us into Wednesday. Hit-or-miss showers and a couple of storms will be possible, with Wednesday looking a bit wetter than Tuesday. And the mountains will likely be wetter than the Piedmont too. Regardless, we will dry out and see more sunshine on Thursday and Friday of next week.

Temperatures will fall quite a bit throughout the week, eventually topping out in the 60s on Thursday and Friday. So, another taste of fall will move in late next week, although it might be a fairly brief cool down.

Tropical outlook: Eyes on distant systems

There are two main areas of interest in the Atlantic. One system is just off the coast of Florida could deliver between 2 to 5 inches of rain locally along the east coast of that state, but there is no immediate risk for Virginia. The second area, farther out in the eastern Atlantic, has about a 50 percent chance of developing as it travels through the main development region over the next week or two. These chances may increase, so it’s worth keeping an eye on weather updates at WSLS.com .

Got a fall weather photo to share? Pin it with 10 News at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/!