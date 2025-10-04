Sunny Start to the Weekend!

Roanoke, VA – After a few days of cooler than average temperatures, we’ll begin to warm up here rather quickly, but it doesn’t last long.

Highs today approach the mid to upper 70s throughout the region, with sunny skies to warm us. Those temperatures rise closer to the 80s tomorrow, making for a slightly warmer than average weekend.

temps

Monday is consistent with the weekend, with temperatures around 80, but with a bit more cloud cover. This cloud cover comes as more moisture starts to flow into our area.

monday

There is a new development in the tropics just off the coast of Africa. A wave of disorganized showers is being monitored for it will start to move westward soon. It currently has a 50% chance of development in the next week.

development in atlantic

A cold front approaches the region Tuesday afternoon, and may lead to a few showers going into Wednesday as well. We’ll end up cooling down back to seasonable, if not below seasonable, temperatures for the rest of next week. Highs appear to be in the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, before dropping into the 60s Thursday and Friday. Rain clears out by Thursday morning.