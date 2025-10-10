Rain Showers For Some This Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. –

Cold weather alerts are in place this morning for parts of the Highlands. Freezing temperatures are likely for some, and possible for others as areas of patchy frost develop along the Blue Ridge.

This Morning

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are out and about for parts of the region, and will be for a good chunk of the morning. The most important part is that conditions remain dry for your dog walking planner.

Dog Walk

Zone by zone forecast high temperatures are in the 60s this afternoon. Slightly cooler than the seasonal average.

Forecast Highs

Here is what you can expect this upcoming weekend. An increase in cloud cover with rain chances making a return for Sunday. Gusty winds are possible for those east of the US 220 corridor.

This Weekend

The reason for the unsettled weather? Well, the area of low pressure we have been tracking for the past couple of days will move up and along the coast this weekend. Here is a look at the overall setup for Sunday.

Sunday

Rain showers likely start late on Saturday and spread across the mid-Atlantic through Sunday. If rain is seen, it will be light to moderate and will be on and off.

This Weekend

And Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to move north over the weekend, and avoid land.

Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the northern Atlantic and will diminish in the coming days.

Jerry & Karen

