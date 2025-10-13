Breezy conditions to start the week!

ROANOKE, Va. – While parts of the East Coast are still dealing with a powerful nor’easter, we’ll be pretty tranquil for the next few days.

gusty at times

The greatest impact we’ll see from this storm is the wind. Expect sustained winds between 8-11 MPH on Monday, with gusts closer to 15-20 MPH.

70s

As for temperatures, they look quite nice Monday! We’ll max out in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the area.

mild

The week ahead offers pleasant conditions, with sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the upper 60s and low 70s. The next time we can expect rain is Sunday as a cold front moves through.