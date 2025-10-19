Rain is coming, but not the main concern

ROANOKE, Va. – As a cold front moves through today, we are going to see a drastic change compared to what we had yesterday.

The highs are going to be a lot more seasonable today with temperatures being in the upper 60s to mid 70s, on average. There are some outliers in this such as parts of Southside reaching the upper 70s and parts of the NRV only getting to the lower 60s.

temps

We are still experiencing dry conditions throughout the region.

Southside, parts of the NRV and parts of the Roanoke are are currently dry, where as if you travel north you will experience more drought-like conditions. The Highlands is currently the driest with a severe drought.

DMA

Rain will be associated with this cold front passage, but will not provide sufficient enough amounts to get us out of this dry period. Most places won’t see 0.25″ except for areas around Danville and Lynchburg.

sunday

The main concern with this system in particular is the possibility of strong wind gusts. The region can expect the winds to get up to around 35 mph with the strongest being situated along the Blue Ridge. These winds will peak around mid-day and should last through the night.

Quick reminder: wind gusts are not sustained winds, but rather a quick burst such as a breeze!

sunday 1 pm

After the rain we have clear skies ahead with minimal rain chances throughout the week. We will keep our fall-like temperatures and have sunshine stick around for the foreseeable future!