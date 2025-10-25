Colder weather and rain is on the rise

ROANOKE, Va. – We had a chilly start to our morning with many seeing below freezing temperatures throughout the region.

That said, there is a change coming that involves some more wet conditions.

NEXT FEW DAYS

As we go later into today, we will start to see the temps rise rather quickly, but will only reach the low 60s. Today will be our warmest day of our outlook, so be prepared to cool down.

TEMPS

If you plan on attending the NASCAR Xfinity Race tonight in Martinsville, make sure to grab a jacket for the temperatures are going to retreat back into the low 50s and upper 40s once the sun goes down.

XFINITY

Looking ahead at tomorrow we will start to see our rain chances grow.

Tomorrow night is when the rain will start to enter our area, and from there, the rain will stick around for the next couple days giving us intermittent showers around the region.

SUN 11 PM

With the rain will bring colder temperatures. After tomorrow we will not get out of the 50s and will see rain odds pretty much every day. These showers will be on and off but also pretty widespread throughout the area.

WET

