One last dry day before a wet week

ROANOKE, Va. – Today will be a great day to get outside, and with the rain that is coming you may want to take advantage.

The high temperatures are going to be a bit cool, but with a jacket should feel very nice. Most of the region can expect to see the temps get into the low 60s.

temps

Throughout the day, a few sparse showers are possible, but a majority of the rain will not enter the area until later tonight. This rain will stick around for the next couple days and will have brief dry spells in between.

sun 11 pm

Our region is still in very dry conditions. Most of the region isn’t quite in a drought but is still labeled as drier than normal on the drought monitor, but there are some areas that could definitely use the moisture.

Some parts of the Highlands are currently in a severe drought and there is a widespread area that is in a moderate drought. That said, the rain that is on its way should help out.

dry

Once the rain comes later tonight, we will not get rid of it until later in the week. Most of the showers will be sparse and short-lived, but the rain will be an all day affair.

Luckily, we will see it dry up just in time for Halloween, but we unfortunately will not get rid of the colder than average temperatures.