Spooky winds continue through Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. – Life is gourd as we have made it to Halloween! As you head out the door Friday morning, it is chilly and windy!

Forecast

Friday’s wind speeds will be between 20 and 30 mph.

Gusty

Afternoon high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than average, with most staying in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

High Temperatures

Here is a look at your trick-or-treat forecast! Clear skies will be out and about with cool temperatures. However, the winds will still be gusting around.

Forecast

As we head into the weekend, an area of high pressure moves close by as a trough from the north clips across the region.

This Weekend

It will be around 60 degrees with clouds increasing through the weekend. A few showers are also possible late Saturday into Sunday.

This Weekend

Sunday night football takes place in Landover, Maryland this weekend. Your Commanders take on the Seahawks in an NFC matchup!

Sunday Night

