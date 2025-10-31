Spooky winds continue through Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. – Life is gourd as we have made it to Halloween! As you head out the door Friday morning, it is chilly and windy!
Friday’s wind speeds will be between 20 and 30 mph.
Afternoon high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than average, with most staying in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Here is a look at your trick-or-treat forecast! Clear skies will be out and about with cool temperatures. However, the winds will still be gusting around.
As we head into the weekend, an area of high pressure moves close by as a trough from the north clips across the region.
It will be around 60 degrees with clouds increasing through the weekend. A few showers are also possible late Saturday into Sunday.
Sunday night football takes place in Landover, Maryland this weekend. Your Commanders take on the Seahawks in an NFC matchup!
