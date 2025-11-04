What Makes the Beaver Moon a Supermoon?

Beaver Moon 2025 Info (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – With the clear and dry weather tonight, we have perfect Supermoon viewing weather!

Tonight will feature the biggest supermoon of the year, reaching peak illumination at 8:19 AM on Wednesday.

Supermoon Explainer (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This isn’t just any full moon event! The Beaver Moon this year is a full moon, while the moon is in Lunar Perigee. Lunar Perigee is the term for the moon being closest to Earth in its orbit.

This happens because the distance between the Earth and the Moon varies during the Moon’s elliptical orbit. When these two things combine, a supermoon occurs!

Technically, “Supermoon” is not an official term. In 1979, Richard Nolle, an astrologer, introduced the term and defined it as “a New or a Full Moon that occurs when the Moon is at or near (within 90% of) its closest approach to Earth in its orbit.” The Moon can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than normal Moons.

Enjoy the clear star-gazing weather tonight!