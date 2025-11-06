The First Arctic Blast Is On The Way!

ROANOKE, Va. – If you enjoy the cold weather, you are in for a treat with these next few weather makers. We have not one, not two, but three fronts that will swing into our area throughout the weekend and next work week, bringing the first arctic blast of the season.

1st Cold Front (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Let’s break this down!

Ahead of the first cold front, clouds will begin to roll in on Friday afternoon, followed by rain showers not too far behind. The rain is looking to begin around 8 PM and last through early Saturday morning, so be sure to pack the raincoat or umbrella for Friday Night Football!

Along with a few showers Friday night and Saturday morning, wind gusts will increase and reach 15 - 25 MPH.

2nd Cold Front (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After a break in the rain for part of the day on Saturday, another low-pressure system and associated cold and warm fronts will pass through the region. This will bring back a few scattered showers on Sunday, but high temperatures both days this weekend will still be mild.

3rd Front (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In the wake of the Sunday night cold front, a surface trough (basically a weak cold front) will move through and change up our wind direction and speed, along with helping to move much colder air into much of the country.

Polar Blast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Now this is where the cold air REALLY moves in!

This final cold front will be the right hook of the one-two punch this weather maker is delivering. Absolutely FRIGID air will quickly fill in behind this Sunday night front. This cold air will combine with blustery winds and make for the coldest wind chill values this season! Wind gusts on Monday morning will reach 25 - 30 MPH.

Monday Temps (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Not only will air temperatures in the wake of the front range from 15 to 20 degrees below average, but high winds will make it feel like the dead of winter.

Monday Wind Chill (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Our “Feels-Like” temperatures on Monday morning will easily range from 10 degrees to 32.

Tuesday Wind Chill (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

However, early Tuesday morning, when the cold air has settled in a bit more and wind speeds are still on the up and up, the teens and 20s are widespread across all of Southwest Virginia.

Be sure to enjoy the nice and mild weekend ahead of the coldest air of the season! High temperatures will rebound into the 50s towards the middle of next week.