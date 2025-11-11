Arctic Blast Continues Before Retreating North

ROANOKE, Va. – The polar plunge reaches down into the south and southeast today bringing 20-25 degree below normal temperatures.

Tuesday

Snowfall has been the big talker in parts of the New River Valley. Close to an inch has fallen in eastern Giles and Northern Montgomery county.

Past 24 Hours

When you factor the cold and the gusty winds together, you get the frigid wind chill. The next several hours will feel like the single digits along the mountains and the teens across the Piedmont. Good news is that the winds slowly taper off through the day.

Today

Arctic air retreats for the end of the week. Temperatures will warm back up near 40 degrees in the morning with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Retreating

It has been abnormally to moderately dry for months now... There is no improvement in the latest drought monitor. This means the threat for fires continues until we get relief.

Still Dry

Some relief could come as early as this weekend thanks to another front pushing into the region. Light showers are likely while the majority of impacts stay to our north.

Headed Our Way

