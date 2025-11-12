Breezy weather is back Thursday!

ROANOKE, Va. – If you enjoy the breezy weather, you have certainly been a fan of the past few days. We have been locked into a windy pattern, and Thursday will be no different.

Along with the high winds, our high temperatures today will be very seasonal, in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We won’t see anything more than a few passing clouds Thursday!

Thursday is another day to break out the trashcan wind-meter! Be sure to check the neighbor’s yard or down the street. Wind gusts this high will likely blow around early holiday decorations and trash cans alike!

The high winds we have seen these past few days have also led to fire weather concerns. We are continuing Thursday with very low dewpoints and high winds. These two things combined lead to significant fire weather concerns today. Stay aware when burning outside, or find a time when we have seen recent rainfall for safer burning.

Fire risk will be lower both Friday and Saturday as wind speeds die down, and a few isolated showers are possible.

High temperatures today will be right on average for this time of year! We are back in the 50s and 60s, but these air temperatures may feel a bit cooler due to the blustery conditions.

The remainder of the work week will stay dry with high temperatures back in the 60s. This weekend, we will have one lone 70-degree day before dropping down again into the 50s and 60s for the majority of next week!

Isolated showers will begin late Friday night into Saturday morning; after that, rain will hold off until widely scattered showers arrive on Tuesday.