Turning warmer with gusty winds sticking around

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are a bit warmer Wednesday morning, with most spots in the low to mid 30s. Winds are providing a little bit of wind chill, but nowhere near what we saw the past two mornings.

This Morning

The overall surface setup for the day brings a slight shift in our winds. A southwesterly wind brings warmer air into the region Wednesday.

Today

So, the wind chill disappears later Wednesday morning. Gusty winds will still be about, but the warmer air combats them nicely.

Wind Chill

Another ‘clipper’ will move across the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday and will reinforce gusty winds for Southwest Virginia.

Today

Here is a look at peak wind speeds for the next seven days. Something you will notice are the peaks and valleys of winds. With every front moving in, there is a peak in wind gusts.

Next 7 Days

And with that said, our next ‘clipping’ system moves in this weekend. A few showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. The majority of us stay on the dry side but will see an increase in winds.

Setup

