A Pleasant Weekend Ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – After a chilly morning, temperatures are expected to rise quickly today! It has been a layering type of morning so far with temps in the 20s and 30s early, but thanks to the help of abundant sunshine, we have a quick warm-up on tap.

Wind gusts will also settle down today as we enter a warmer and calmer pattern just in time for the weekend!

Headlines (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Your 10 to 10 forecast looks incredible today. If you don’t have any outdoor plans, now is the time to make some! Highs will reach 5-7 degrees above average for this time of year with straight sunshine and blue sky ahead!

10 to 10 (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Our next big weather maker will be a cold front arriving late Saturday night. This front will bring the chance for a few showers very early Sunday morning and a large drop in temperatures in the wake of its passage.

Futurecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

While we are back in the 60s and 70s this weekend, you can certainly tell when this cold front arrives and very much lives up to its name. Our high temperature on Sunday will reach 66 degrees, but with the cold air in the wake of the front, highs will only reach into the mid and upper 50s on Monday.

7-Day (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Have a great weekend and enjoy the brief warm pattern!