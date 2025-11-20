Soggy End to the Workweek on Deck!

Cloud Cover (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – After an overcast start to our Thursday, clouds have parted a bit this afternoon to allow for a few peeks of sunshine! However, this will be short-lived. We have an increase in cloud cover back in the forecast this evening, ahead of more showers tonight.

Scattered showers arrive late tonight, but will increase in coverage on Friday. By 11 AM, the first line of showers will pass through, becoming more widespread around 2-3 PM in the afternoon.

While the rain is not good for outdoor plans, it will be good news for the drought in Southwest Virginia! With the updated Drought Monitor this morning, we now have the majority of our viewing area in a Moderate Drought.

Be sure to pack the umbrella tomorrow morning and throughout the day on Saturday! A brief stretch of dry days will be back in the forecast Sunday and Monday.