Gloomy Saturday, brighter Sunday

Tonight through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – After seeing some sun on Friday, we will turn cloudy Friday night. This in advance of a cold front that will change our forecast to start the weekend. Saturday will be pretty overcast with scattered showers. Without question, the best chance for rain will lie south of 460. North of 460 the chance for rain goes way down. We may have a few snowflakes mixing in as well but for the most part this is a cold rain. Temperatures will only reach near 40 degrees.

Sunday will be different. We will see more sunshine, we will be dry, and we won’t be as cold with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Next week...and a BIG warm up ahead

We may begin next week with temperatures near average but beyond that, temperatures skyrocket! Monday will top out in the upper 40s but by Tuesday we are well into the 50s, even approaching 60 in some areas. And most of us will be in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday! We may drop off a little bit late next week, but even then, we will be well above normal!

We also look dry for the first half of the week. Late Thursday a couple showers may move in with a better chance for some rain next Friday. Otherwise, the two brightest days next week will be Monday and Tuesday. More clouds are in the forecast mid-to-late next week.

See something weather-worthy this week or weekend? Pin it for a chance to be featured on WSLS.com at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/.