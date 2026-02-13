Southwest and Central Virginia: Soaking rain to ease drought, warm-up ahead, says 10 News

Heavy rain set to bring needed relief for ongoing drought

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve been looking for a little good news after some chilly days, the 10 News Weather Authority has you covered with this forecast update. According to 10 News meteorologist Delaney Willis, a widespread soaking rain is expected to move through Southwest and Central Virginia on Sunday, offering some much-needed drought relief.

Rain is forecast to start as scattered showers as early as 5 a.m. Sunday and then overspread the region through the late morning. Expect steady rain on and off throughout the day, with pockets of heavier downpours possible. For those in higher elevations, there may be a brief window of mixed precipitation early, but for most areas it’ll just be a cold rain — and no winter weather impacts are anticipated.

Totals could reach about an inch and a quarter along the Carolina border and Roanoke Valley, with a half inch to a quarter inch farther north. Rain should taper off by late Sunday night or early Monday morning. This extended soaking is especially welcome, as drought conditions have been holding strong: severe drought persists in the Lynchburg zone and Southside, with moderate drought around the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, and the Highlands. Border counties remain abnormally dry for this time of year.

For those tired of dodging icy patches and stubborn clumps of salt along the road, this rain will go a long way in washing things away and clearing the path for easier parking and travel. Want to share local before-and-after photos of your rain totals or greening lawns? Pin it at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/!

Big temperature rebound expected next week

After the rain moves on, Southwest and Central Virginia will be treated to a major pattern change. Monday will quickly dry out, paving the way for what Delaney Willis calls “finally warm weather.” By Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures are forecast to skyrocket into the mid to upper 60s — a welcome break from February’s usual chill.

Until then, afternoon highs have been hovering just below normal, with Roanoke reaching 44 degrees at noon on Friday and similar numbers in places like Covington, Bedford, and Altavista. Look for 40s and 50s to finish the weekend before the dramatic warm-up next week. These milder conditions should help melt away any lingering ice and speed spring growth.

Short-term outlook: sunshine, wind, and a pleasant Saturday

The end of the workweek brought blue skies to the region along with a blustery wind, making it feel colder than the numbers suggested. That trend is expected to continue through today with highs in the upper 40s and 50s, but don’t let the sun fool you — wind chills could make it feel a few degrees cooler.

Saturday is forecast to stay mostly clear and dry, making it an excellent choice for outdoor activities, especially with Valentine’s Day weekend underway. Cloud cover begins moving in late Saturday night, which will set the scene for Sunday’s rain event.

For more weather updates and to track the rain as it approaches, visit WSLS.com/weather/. Stay comfortable — and get ready for some spring-like sunshine soon!