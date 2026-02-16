More beneficial rain on the way

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds will decrease this evening with any lingering showers ending quickly. It will a milder night with lows in the low-to-mid 50s.

Tuesday will start with sunshine but will end with more cloud cover. However, even when we have additional clouds later on Tuesday, we will still be dry. And it will be a very warm day with highs in the lower 80s.

Changes come into the forecast mid-week...

Rest of the week’s forecast

A cold front will impact the area on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it a better chance for occasional showers and storms. The rain will likely come in a few waves, so it will not be wet for 48 straight hours. But needed rain is on the way, as we could see anywhere from 0.25-1″ of rain. Temperatures will stay warm on Wednesday, climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s. However, we will cool down on Thursday and Friday..falling into the upper 60s.

We will dry out and see more sunshine on Friday as high pressure briefly moves in.

Looking ahead to the weekend

The weekend will again see more cloud cover rolling in. And a few showers will be possible too. But we are not talking about washouts here. Temperatures will warm a bit, reaching the low-to-mid 70s.

Have a great week, and if you snap spring photos pin them at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/ for a chance to be featured.