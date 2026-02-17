A bright, but cool weekend is ahead

Weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain chances will continue into the evening before ending. And the rain will be long gone by the time we wake up Saturday morning. But colder air will filter tonight as lows will fall into the 30s. And temperatures on Saturday will only reach the middle 50s. However, Saturday will be dry and mainly sunny, so we have that going for us! Sunday will be pretty bright too as mostly sunny skies will be in the forecast most of the day. Late Sunday, a few more clouds may start to stream in. Otherwise, the weekend does not look bad for outdoor activities. Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the lower 60s.

NASCAR weekends in Martinsville have a history of producing some wet weather, but not this time! If heading to the track this weekend have fun!

Early next week

High pressure will likely remain with us into Monday and Tuesday. Both days look dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm nicely through the period, topping out in the low-to-mid 70s on Monday, climbing to near 80 on Tuesday.

Rest of next week

Rain chances will fill the rest of the week’s forecast. Wednesday through Friday all look to have scattered showers (maybe even a few storms) around. We are not talking washouts here, but it will be a good idea to have your umbrella handy mid-to-late next week. We need the rain and some is on the way.

Temperatures will stay warm through much of the next work week, with low-to-mid 80s in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. But temperatures do look to cool down beyond that, reaching close to 70 on Friday.

Going to the Martinsville Race this weekend!!?? Snap a photo and Pin It with 10 News!