Mostly cloudy today with some rain thrown in

A cold front is slowly making its way towards us, dropping our temperatures slightly and creating some showers that will be on and off throughout the day.

sun 1:15a

Most of the rain will come this afternoon. Due to the temperatures, a couple thunderstorms are possible; so expect to hear a few rumbles of thunder.

sun 3p

Winds will be a bit gusty today at times, particularly this afternoon ahead of the rain showers.

They will start to calm down as we head into the evening, leading us into a dry Monday.

roanoke

For today, temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday’s, albeit still warm.

Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the day with the highest being in the 70s. Areas in Southside could even stretch into the upper 70s.

today

This warm temperature scheme is here to stay, at least for the first portion of the week. A cold front passing through Wednesday evening will bring our temperatures back down into more normal conditions. Along with this change in the temperatures, some thunderstorms are expected from this front.

Fortunately, we will dry up and go back to seeing our temperatures in the 60s by the weekend!