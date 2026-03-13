Feeling lucky with nice Saturday weather!

ROANOKE, Va. – This roller coaster of a weather pattern continues, but at least it’ll mellow out a bit for the weekend.

seasonable

Your Friday will start out rather chilly, but will warm up quite quickly. Plenty of sunshine in the area will make for a nice and seasonable day as temperatures reach the 60s.

After the last few days, I’d understand if you trust Virginia’s weather as much as gas station sushi, but it does appear as if we’re going to be somewhat calm for Saturday. So we have that going for us.

If you’re heading out for any of the St. Patrick’s Day events across our area, you can expect highs in the mid 60s on Saturday. Most of Sunday will be dry too, but a few showers will come through after sunset.

Looking Nice!

The more widespread rainfall arrives Monday. With southerly flow bringing in warm air and moisture, we’ll have the fuel for a few thunderstorms. A cold front will sweep through, dropping our temperatures into the 40s by Tuesday.

sunday night

monday 7 am

12 pm monday

4 pm monday

Wednesday and Thursday we gradually warm back up into the 60s, making for a seasonable close to next week.