Pop-up Showers All Around!

ROANOKE, Va. – We will start the day off dry with partly cloudy skies and quickly warm up into the upper 50s to low 60s. Later this afternoon, there will be more cloud build up and a couple pop-up showers that will last through the evening. We will stay in the 50s tonight, making for a warmer night.

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Southside will see the warmest of temperatures today, with highs that have the potential to dip into the 70s today, while the NRV is struggling to stay in the 60s.

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Most of the showers will start just before dinner-time. Southside will see more scattered showers as we go later into this evening, and will temporarily dry up ahead of tomorrow’s storm system.

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Tomorrow is our Weather Authority Alert Day where we can expect to see damaging winds, hail, and even have the possibility of a tornado being produced. It is imperative that you stay weather aware for this system, as dangerous conditions are expected.

We will drop our temperatures significantly for St. Patrick’s Day due to tomorrow’s cold front, but we will warm back up into the 60s for this weekend; which just so happens to be our true entrance into spring!