Wednesday starts off cold, but warmer days are ahead!

Cloud Cover (WSLS 2026)

Even with a bit of the cloud cover remaining, it hasn’t stopped our temperatures from falling drastically. We are still in the 20s and 30s areawide. This shows us exactly how strong the cold front was that brought us the severe weather this past Monday. We will rebound into the 60s and 70s for the weekend, thankfully!

Temperatures Current as of 5:30AM (WSLS 2026)

With the first day of spring headed our way on Friday, it doesn’t feel like it here in Southwest Virginia, but we are in good company! Along the eastern seaboard, our temperatures are still running around 15 degrees below where we should be for this time of year.

Setup (WSLS 2026)

This map gives us a look at the jet stream placement in the upper atmosphere and shows a dip in the east, or what we call a trough, which causes the below-average temperatures. However, a ridge out to the west will head our way toward the end of the week and just in time for the weekend!