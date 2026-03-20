Warm temperatures are here for our Spring Equinox!

ROANOKE, Va. – We started our morning off very dry, with just the slightest bit of cloud coverage over portions of southwest Virginia.

As that coastal high pressure heads further from the coast, we will see more clouds and could see some showers right around dinner time. Most of these showers will begin north of the 1-81 corridor.

Some of these showers could spread southward, but will decay into a more isolated fashion as they hit the Blue Ridge range.

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High temperatures across the region will be about 10 degrees above normal for the day, reaching up to the low 70s in some areas.

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We are starting the AM off chilly, but we will quickly see short-sleeve conditions in the early afternoon.

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Later tonight we will cool off into the 50s.

Due to the cloud coverage we will be seeing, the atmosphere will act as a blanket and keep warm temperatures around for the next couple days.

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Towards the western United States, they are seeing potential record breaking temperatures. As we are downwind from them, our daily highs will be slightly elevated as well.

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Tomorrow, much of that warmth will shift even further east and continue our warm up.

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By Sunday, we will be included in the widespread above average conditions, where we could see potential record breaking highs.

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After our warm weekend, a weak cold front will pass through late Sunday into early Monday that will aid in the development of rain showers across the region.

This front will also drop our temperatures back to a more normal for the beginning of the work week.