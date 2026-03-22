Toasty Temperatures for Your Sunday!

ROANOKE, Va. – We started this morning off seeing temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but will quickly warm up. By noon, temperatures will have already stretched into the upper 70s.

TODAY

Those temperatures will keep climbing into the 80s today. With this, come regions could see new record highs, specifically toward the Roanoke Valley.

If you think this is a tad to warm, don’t fret for we will drop back into the 60s tomorrow as a cold front pushes through the east coast.

records

Behind that cold front, showers will begin in the Highlands and NRV, staying mostly north of I-81. As these showers pass the Allegheny Front, they will start to decay and become more isolated.

Areas in Southside, Roanoke, and Lynchburg will likely only see light, short-lived cells of rain. The skies will clear right around sunrise, giving us a mostly dry Monday.

MON 4AM

Tuesday will be our chilliest day of the week with a high temperature of 57 degrees. We will warm back up into the 60s and 70s to end the work week, then start to to cool back down into normal temperatures for the weekend.

Wednesday through Saturday, some isolated showers are likely to be occurring around the whole area. That said, we will still see some gleams of sunshine throughout the week.