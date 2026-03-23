Showers to start, cool to end!

ROANOKE, Va. – Despite the dreary conditions a chunk of the region saw Monday morning, the day will be filled with clear skies all around.

Showers started behind the passing cold front, and as they came upon the Allegheny Front, they began to decay. A couple of clouds are possible over the next few hours, but by the early afternoon, the skies will be clear.

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The main reason these showers are falling apart is due to a dry pocket of air that is situated over Lynchburg and Southside. As showers approach this low-humidity area, they start to evaporate.

Due to the low humidity and warm temperatures, those regions have an elevated fire risk on Monday, so check for local burn bans before you have a fire!

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The sun will shine over the course of the day, but our temperatures will start to drop. We will see our high temperature early on, but due to the passing cold front, the warmest time of the day will be Monday morning.

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With that, the highest temperatures will be in the upper 60s, with the exceptions being Southside and Lynchburg, which are seeing fewer effects from this cold front.

TODAY

Monday evening will be very chilly, with some areas getting below freezing. These temperatures are not here to stay, for a warmup comes later this week.

TONIGHT

Tuesday will be on the cooler side, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but we will quickly warm back up into the 60s Wednesday and 70s by Thursday.

Yet another cold front will pass through Friday evening and provide widespread showers, all while dropping our temperatures for the weekend.