Rain Returns Today!

Some much-needed rainfall is on the way for this afternoon and evening. You’ll want to pack the umbrella and the rain jacket for the evening commute, especially!

Right now, the line of showers is further to our north, but will affect us within the next couple of hours.

Radar as of 7:05AM (WSLS 2026)

Your out the door forecast also shows very mild temperatures! Even though a few rain showers are on the way, at least we will be warm! Highs are back in the mid and upper 70s with clouds increasing later in the morning.

Out The Door Forecast (WSLS 2026)

This setup does show the cold front swinging through early in the afternoon, which means the temperatures will drop during the late afternoon and early evening.

Setup (WSLS 2026)

In terms of coverage of this weather-maker, rain will start around lunchtime and become widely scattered in the afternoon and early evening.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

After today’s rain, we dry out just in time for the weekend with a little bit of a temperature drop on Saturday. Not to worry, if you are looking forward to the warmer weather, we rebound quickly into the 70s and 80s next work week.