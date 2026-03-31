Mostly dry Tuesday, showers and storms Wednesday

Your out-the-door forecast looks stunning this morning! We will stay mostly clear and warm as highs reach into the lower 80s, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon. It would be good to pack the umbrella just in case!

Out The Door Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Hour by hour temperatures put us back in the 80s this afternoon! It is going to be a great day to get outside. Notice the average high temperature for this time of year, 64°, we are major overachievers!

Hourly Temperatures (WSLS 2026)

This above-average temperature setup is thanks to a ridge that we have been waiting on for the past couple of days! We will have temperatures back 15°-20° above average from Virginia all the way to New Mexico.

Setup (WSLS 2026)

With the heat comes the chance for daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Today, a few hit or miss showers are possible from 1-4 PM this afternoon. This will not be a washout of a day at all.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Although the 7-Day looks dreary, each day will be similar to today in terms of shower and thunderstorm coverage, barring tomorrow. Wednesday will feature more widely scattered storm activity in the afternoon hours. Each morning will be dry as we wait for the heat to build in the needed storm fuel. Have a great day!